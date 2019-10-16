On Oct. 19 and 20, 2019, Bella Vista Volunteer Fire Company (BVVFC) with the help local business and community volunteers, the town of Bella Vista will be turning back the page of time. Old Bella Vista Days will be a two-day event in the locale and properties of Bella Vista Fire Station, Crossroads Baptist Church, and Dry Creek Station Restaurant along Highway 299E. Majority of funds raised will be going to the local fire station.

With main attractions running from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, event-goers need to go early, so not to miss out on the amazing BVVFC breakfast of eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, and homemade biscuits and gravy starting at 7:00 a.m. ending at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. Bella Vista Fire Station Breakfast 8:00 a.m. Car Show Registration (1980’s and older) 9:00 a.m. Horseshoe Tournament Begins 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Horseless Carriage Car Club 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Folk Music by Mary Ann Coty 12:00 p.m. Civil War Reenactment 1:00 p.m. Kid’s Pumpkin Painting Sign-ups and Instructions 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Cowboy Poet 1:30 p.m. Kid’s Pumpkin Painting Judging 2:00 p.m. Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstration and Samples 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Fiddle Champion Nikki Carlisle 2:30 p.m. Car Show Awards 3:00 p.m. Civil War Reenactment 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Music and Dancing the Night Away to “3 Mile Road” and “California Country”

On Saturday, the events will feature a 1980’s and older car show from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. sponsored by “Running on Empty Car Club.” The club will be awarding 20 trophies in best of various categories.

The car show is just the beginning, also slated for Saturday is a Horseshoe Tournament; Horseless Carriage Car Club Exhibit; Entertainment by Mary Ann Coty, Fiddle Champion Nikki Carlisle, and Cowboy Poetry; Civil War Reenactment; Kid’s Pumpkin Painting Contest; Shasta County Historical Information Booth; Crafts, Antiques, and Other Wares for Sale Booths; Antique Tractors; Games and Face Painting at the Kid’s Corral; Food Booths and Food Trucks; Chainsaw Carving; StageCoach and Chuck Wagon Displays; Blacksmith Demonstration; Antique Fire Trucks; Pony Rides (a fundraiser for 4-H Club); Chuck Wagon Rides; Black Powder Rendezvous Show; Beer, Wine, Alcohol Garden; and Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations.

After the day’s events, guests will enjoy a night of music and dancing from local, talented bands— “3 Mile Road” and “California Country” from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the main event activities will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. starting the day off with Jones Valley Volunteer Fire Company donut and coffee sales from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 8:00 a.m. to noon Horselss Carriage Car Club 9:00 a.m. Cornhole Tournament Sign-ups 10:00 a.m. Cornhole Tournament Begins 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Jones Valley Fire Department Doughnut and Coffee Sale 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Music and MC Steve Hermann 12:00 p.m. Civil War Reenactment 11:00 to 12:30 p.m. Chili Cook Off: Chili Sign ups 12:30 to 1-1:30 p.m. Chili Cook Off: Judging Followed by Results 12:30 p.m. Chili Cook Off: Chili Feed 2:30 p.m. Gun and Other Raffle Winners Announced Shuttle Bus from Parking to Event

Sunday events will have the same booths, exhibits, reenactments and demonstrations (except car show); but also consist of Cornhole Tournament; music by Steve Hermann; and the annual Chili Cook-Off.

Guest will also get the chance to purchase raffle tickets for various items that will include three guns: 1st place—Henry Big Boy .45-.70; 2nd place—Henry Big Boy.357 or .38; and 3rd place—Howa Yote Camo .244 Predator. Tickets can currently be purchased at the Fire Station—22025 Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista. Winning tickets will be drawn after Chili Cook-Off.

Extra parking spaces will be available adjacent to Fire Station property and property behind Dry Creek Station off Hwy 299 E. Shuttles to the event will be available on Saturday.

Vendor space (excluding food) is available for $20 fee for both days or $15 for one. If readers are interested in a 12’x12’ space, please contact Rich Camillieri for application at 549—3276.