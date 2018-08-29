Image options: [ Full Size ]

The U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office are in unified command in response to the Hirz Fire.

Community Meeting:

A community meeting will be held on Thursday, August 30 at 6:00 P.M. at the Dunsmuir Community Center located at 4835 Dunsmuir Avenue in Dunsmuir, California.

Current Situation:

Last night the fire burned with lower intensity due to cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity. Firefighters were able to strengthen and improve the fireline through a combination of direct and indirect tactics, which included firing operations and the implementation of hose lays in the northwest corner of the fire, south of Tombstone Mountain. Crews continued to prepare for firing operations all along the western edge of the fire. Firefighters patrolled and ensured that areas of heat were mitigated along the southern portion of the fireline. All contained fireline along the eastern and southern portions of the fire remained secure throughout the night.

Temperatures are predicted to be slightly cooler today with the inversion layer projected to lift around midday. Smoke is likely to affect surrounding communities. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft will drop water and retardant on the north and west sides of the fire as visibility improves throughout the day. Firefighters will continue to strengthen and improve the fireline with firing operations and hose lays, in a south-southwest direction from Tombstone Mountain, as conditions allow, in order to connect the fire to the indirect firelines created by hand crews and dozers. Crews will further increase and improve containment lines in less active portions of the fire by removing hazard trees, strengthening lines, and extinguishing heat near the perimeter. Indirect and contingency lines continue to be constructed and strengthened along Yellowjacket Ridge and areas to the north, east, and west of the fire.

The incident command post will be relocated to McCloud today to allow crews more efficient access to the active northern and western areas of the fire. A smaller base camp will remain in Shasta Lake City to support firefighters working on the southern portions of the fire.