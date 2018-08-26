Current—Size: 28,078 Acres and Contained: 25%

The Hirz Fire was active near High Mountain, Oak Creek and the McCloud River to the north. Fire continues to back down the McCloud River to the east, and has progressed towards Tater Hill and Tombstone Mountain. Firing operations are complete from Bucks Peak west towards middle Salt Creek along the southwest corner of the fire. Crews continue to hold the fire on the west side of the McCloud River as the fire advances north. The terrain along the McCloud river drainage becomes more difficult with less access along road systems. Steep slopes and increasing winds will challenge containment efforts within the fire area.