The Hirz Fire grew to approximately 3,825 acres as of this evening. Firefighters report little spread toward the south between Hirz Mountain and Hirz Bay. Crews and bulldozers are working to connect Gilman and Hirz Mountain roads and preparing both roads to contain the fire when it reaches them.

There are currently evacuation orders for 8 residents north of Gilman Road in the area of Hirz Mountain Road with structure protection in place. Firefighters continue to assess structures in the Gilman Road area for potential protection activities and residents should be thinking about what they would need to take with them, should an evacuation become necessary. The decision to order evacuations will be made by the Incident Management Team, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the Shasta-Trinity Forest Supervisor, as necessary for public safety.

Northern California Interagency Incident Management Team 1 is now managing suppression of the Hirz Fire as of 6am this morning, under leadership of Incident Commander Curtis Coots.

Campgrounds impacted by the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Sites already closed due to the Carr Fire include Lakeshore East Campground, Beehive Campground, Sugarloaf Boat Launch and launching only at Antlers Boat Launch.