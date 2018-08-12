Image options: [ Full Size ]

The Hirz Fire grew to approximately 2,875 acres. Firefighters report little spread toward the south between Hirz Mountain and Hirz Bay. Crews and bulldozers are working to connect Gilman and Hirz Mountain roads and preparing both roads to contain the fire when it reaches them.

Eight evacuations have currently been ordered north of Gilman Road in the area of Hirz Mountain Road with structure protection in place. Residents remaining in the area should remain diligent and be prepared should an evacuation order become necessary.

County residents can sign up to receive emergency updates and critical information through www.shascom911.com using the Code Red program.

This fire is burning in extremely steep and rugged terrain west of Gilman Road near the McCloud arm of Shasta Lake. Please avoid Gilman Road east of Interstate 5.

Northern California Interagency Incident Management Team 1 is now managing suppression of the Hirz Fire as of 6 a.m. this morning, under leadership of Incident Commander Curtis Coots.

Campgrounds impacted by the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Sites already closed due to the Carr Fire include Lakeshore East Campground, Beehive Campground, Sugarloaf Boat Launch and launching only at Antlers Boat Launch.

The Hirz Fire that is still under investigation was initially three separate fires but have burned together. The fire is located 22 miles north of Redding, 11 miles east of Interstate 5 on Gilman Road along the western side of the McCloud Arm of Lake Shasta.

Fire will continue to crest the Hirz Mountain ridge system and back down into the north fork of Salt Creek. It has already reached Salt Creek in one location. The fire is immediately threatening structures along the Hirz Mountain Lookout Road. The fire will continue to spread west and north along Gilman Road. Over the next few days, fire spread will be to the north and west, threatening structures on roads off of Gilman Road.