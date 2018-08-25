All evacuations were rescinded for the Hirz Fire as of 10:00 am Friday, August 24th. There are no evacuations on the Hirz Fire at this time.

Current—Size: 25,144 Acres and Contained: 25%

The fire continues to be most active in the north near High Mountain and upper Chiquito Creek. The fire continues to back down to the road along the McCloud River. If conditions allow, crews will continue to use strategic firing operations to hold and secure fire lines in the Bucks Peak and Middle Salt Creek area. Crews continue to strengthen the western line to protect communities. Fire activity may be visible from Interstate 5 so please use caution while driving through the area.