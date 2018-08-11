The Hirz Fire grew to approximately 2,000 acres today, remaining held up on the north fork of Salt Creek on its west edge. Firefighters report little spread toward the south between Hirz Mountain and Hirz Bay. Crews and bulldozers are working on fire line to connect Gilman and Hirz Mountain roads and preparing both roads to contain the fire when it backs down the ridgelines.

The fire has not reached the decision point for evacuations between Hirz Mountain and Gilman Road. However, firefighters are assessing structures in the Gilman Road area for potential protection activities if needed and to know where people are. Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for evacuation decisions and notices.

On the north end of the fire, crews are preparing High Mountain Road as fire line and scouting opportunities for bulldozer line in the Hanland Peak area.

This fire is in extremely steep and rugged terrain west of Gilman Road near the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake. Gilman Road east of Interstate 5 is closed. Please avoid the area if possible.

Northern California Interagency Incident Management Team One will take over management of this fire tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.

Campgrounds impacted by the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Sites already closed due to the Carr Fire include Lakeshore East Campground, Beehive Campground, Sugarloaf Boat Launch and launching only at Antlers Boat Launch.

Red Flag Warning is in effect through Saturday evening

Wind will increase through Saturday evening as a low pressure system passes through Northern California. Local gusts up to 35 mph will be possible, particularly during the afternoons and early evenings over higher elevations. These winds when coupled with low humidity levels will bring critical fire weather conditions.