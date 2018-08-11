The Hirz Fire remained active last night, growing to approximately 1,400 acres this morning. Crews monitored holding lines through the night and aerial resources are active this morning. Containment remains at 10 percent.

This fire is west of Gilman Road 11 miles east of Interstate 5 near the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake. It is burning towards the north-northwest in extremely steep and rugged terrain.

Northern California Interagency Incident Management Team One has been ordered and is expected to take over management of this fire Sunday morning.

The fire is expected to continue spreading west along Gilman Road and north over Hirz Mountain then back down into the North Fork of Salt Creek. It is threatening residences along Gilman Road and in the Salt Creek drainage, but no evacuations are in place at this time. Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for evacuation decisions and notices.

Campgrounds impacted by the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Sites already closed due to the Carr Fire include Lakeshore East Campground, Beehive Campground, Sugarloaf Boat Launch and launching only at Antlers Boat Launch.

Gilman Road east of Interstate 5 is closed, Please avoid the area if possible.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through this evening. Increasing winds are expected coupled with low humidity levels.

