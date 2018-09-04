Over the past 24 hours, firefighters successfully held and strengthened control lines around the western and northern portions of the fire. Fire remained within all control lines overnight, and the tactical backfiring operations consumed much of the dead and down vegetation between the main body of the fire and control lines. Crews increased containment along several sections of the perimeter where the fireline is fully secured with no threat of escape. The majority of fire has been burning with low intensity and has been cleaning out the understory as it moves to the control line.

The warm and dry weather pattern is predicted to continue today with variable winds. Humidity recovery has been poor for the past several nights, and the dry vegetation remains susceptible to burning. Despite moderate fire behavior, smoke will continue to be produced as abundant dead and down vegetation is consumed near Squaw Valley Creek on the fire’s northeast side. The main priority for firefighters today will be holding and securing control lines on the west and north sides of the fire. Crews will also be extinguishing and removing burning material and felling burned hazard trees near control lines. These mopup operations ensure that the fireline is safe and secure, reducing the potential that burning material will flare up or roll across control lines. These measures result in increased containment.

Another priority for the incident will be starting to repair areas affected by fire-suppression efforts on the southern half of the fire and along contingency lines. This process focuses on rehabilitation and repair of areas affected by the suppression efforts. Crews will work with Forest Service resource advisors to implement repairs that will minimize such issues as surface erosion and weed spread and will repair damaged roads and trails.

Recreation Closures and Evacuations:

To provide for public safety during the suppression of the Hirz Fire, Shasta-Trinity National Forest lands, roads, and trails around the fire perimeter have been closed (Order No. 14-18-16, https://bit.ly/2Nbt9sE). On August 31 the closure was expanded, and some recreation sites are now temporarily inaccessible, for example the Pacific Crest Trail between Castle Crags State Park and Ash Camp, the Cabin Creek Trailhead, and the Girard Ridge Lookout.

The McCloud River Arm of Shasta Lake remains closed to boat access north of Holiday Harbor and the Shasta Caverns Ferry. Recreation sites closed due to the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge.

The McCloud River Club continues to be evacuated as a precaution. No other communities are threatened and there are no other evacuations for any other areas.

For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587.