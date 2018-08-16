Public Meeting: There will be a meeting Friday, Aug. 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lakehead Lion’s Club located at 20814 Mammoth Drive Lakehead.

The Hirz Fire behavior is active, with short crown runs, flanking, and short-range spotting with 9,363 acres burned and at 5% containment.

Fire was active early in the evening operational shift and moderated slightly after midnight, but continued to burn due to slow humidity recovery. Roll-out continues to be a concern on the steep slopes, contributing to fire spread

A Mandatory Evacuation was issued for the Bollibokka Fishing Club. This is a precautionary measure as fire activity has increased in that area. Evacuations along Old Mill Road, Bonnie Vista Lane, Top of the Hill Trail, and Hirz Mountain Road are still in effect.

The Hirz Fire grew to approximately 7650 acres as of this evening, with growth continuing to the north and west. Firefighters continue to keep the fire from spreading across Gilman Road. Utilizing a full-suppression strategy, firefighters continue to develop containment lines to the north and west with bulldozers and hand crews. Today, fire-behavior increased as winds aligned with drainages and terrain. Two “Super Scooper” airplanes were utilized today to scoop water from Lake Shasta and drop it on the fire to slow the fire’s spread. Tonight, firefighters will implement strategic firing operations where needed and construct line along the west side of the McCloud Arm.

Closure”. No residents will be allowed back in the area identified until the “Hard Closure” is lifted.

Additionally, Gilman Road will have a soft closure in place for the area between the Old Mill Road intersection and the McCloud River Bridge. Residents who live south of Gilman Road within the soft closure area, who have not been notified to evacuate, will be allowed to continue accessing their property.