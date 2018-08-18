Current Fire Situation:

Firefighters continued to make progress containing the Hirz Fire today. Bulldozers and hand crews have completed fire line construction across the southwestern portion of the fire from Gilman Road, across the top of Old Mill Road, up to Bucks Peak and to the Green Mountain summit on the northeast side. Winds pushed the fire north up the McCloud River and Nawtawaket Creek drainages and crews were able to flank the fire on the east. Structure protection is in place for the Bollibokka Fishing Club and along Gilman Road to Old Mill Road.

Today and tomorrow, fifteen participants from an International Disaster Management Seminar are shadowing the Incident Management Team to experience the incident command system in action, and learn about organizing for response to disasters.

Residents of Old Mill Road, Bonnie Vista Lane, Top of the Hill Trail, Hirz Mountain Road, the north side of Gilman Road, and the Bollibokka Fishing Club are still evacuated. Currently, there is not a designated evacuation shelter, but residents who need assistance can contact the American Red Cross at (844) 236-0153. This phone is staffed by volunteers so you may need to call several times before it is answered. County residents can sign up to receive emergency updates and critical information through www.shascom911.com using the Code Red program.

Gilman Road continues to have a soft closure in place for the area between Old Mill Road and the McCloud River Bridge. Residents who live south of Gilman Road within the soft closure area, who have not been notified to evacuate, will be allowed to continue accessing their property. However, with additional firefighters in the area, Gilman Road residents that have not been evacuated should use extreme caution when driving along Gilman Road. Please be cautious and yield to fire suppression vehicles and crews.

Recreation Closures: The McCloud River Arm is closed to access at Hirz Bay. Campgrounds impacted by the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Sites already closed due to the Carr Fire include Lakeshore East Campground, Beehive Campground, Sugarloaf Boat Launch and launching only at Antlers Boat Launch.

Recreational Facilities Open for Visitors: Bailey Cove, Fisherman’s Point, Centimudi, and Jones Valley are just some of the facilities still open to the public on the shores of Lake Shasta. For specific recreational facility status, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587.

For more information, please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6116/.