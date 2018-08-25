Image options: [ Full Size ]

All evacuations will be rescinded for the Hirz Fire as of 10:00 am this morning. The Shasta County Sheriff is lifting all evacuations at 10:00 am today. Residents are asked to drive with extreme caution as firefighters are still working along Gilman, Old Mill and Hirz Mountain Roads. Residents of Old Mill Road, Bonnie Vista Lane, Top of the Hill Trail, Hirz Mountain Road, the north side of Gilman Road, and the Bollibokka Fishing Club may return to their homes. No structures have been burned in the fire and electrical power was never turned off. Some of the telephone lines were damaged.

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest Supervisor has prohibited the public from being within the Hirz Fire area. National Forest System roads and trails and recreation sites remain closed. Residents, landowners and lessees are allowed to enter the fire area only to the extent necessary to access their land and residences.

Current Fire Situation: The fire was active in the north near High Mountain and upper Tuna Creek and backing down to the road along the McCloud River. On the western edge of the fire, resources will continue to use strategic firing operations as conditions allow to hold and secure fire lines. If conditions become favorable during the day crews will conduct burning operations near Green Mountain. Fire activity may be visible from Highway 5 so please use caution while driving through the area. Crews also continue to scout for opportunities to safely check the fire spread to the north.

Recreation Closures: The McCloud River Arm is closed to boat access just above Holiday Harbor and the Shasta Caverns Ferry. Recreation sites closed due to the Hirz Fire are: Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Due to the Carr Fire, Beehive Campground is closed.

Recreational Facilities Open for Visitors: Bailey Cove, Fisherman’s Point, Centimudi, and Jones Valley are just some of the facilities open to the public on the shores of Lake Shasta. For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587.

For more information about the Hirz Fire, please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6116/.

Air quality/smoke forecasts can be found at https://tools.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthernCalifornia.