Current Fire Situation: The containment line from Bucks Peak west, towards Middle Salt Creek and east toward Salt Creek continues to hold and crews will monitor it to keep the fire from threatening the communities to the south and west. The fire continues to move north/east. In the area of Tombstone Mountain the fire is being slowed by the rocky terrain. Firing operations continue along the McCloud River drainage and in Green Mountain area. Crews will continue working near Yellowjacket Mountain in the northern extent of the fire to construct containment lines.

Aircraft have been used for years in firefighting, from water and retardant drops to transporting smoke jumpers. Recently firefighting organizations have started using a new technique borrowed from the military, rappelling from helicopters. In areas too rugged or too remote to hike into in a timely manner having the ability to rappel in can be invaluable. On the Hirz Fire we have been fortunate to have one of two rappel helicopters in California assigned to assist the firefighting effort. On this fire, these specially trained teams have been inserted on Tombstone Ridge and other locations out in front of the fire to cut helispots (helicopter landing zones) and to deploy food, water, and other supplies to hotshot crews working in remote, inaccessible locations.

Recreation Closures: The McCloud River Arm remains closed to boat access just above Holiday Harbor and the Shasta Caverns Ferry. Recreation sites closed due to the Hirz Fire are: Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Due to the Carr Fire, Beehive Campground is closed.

As a precautionary measure the McCloud River Club has been evacuated. No other communities are threatened. There are no other evacuations issued for any other areas. For those who are wondering how many miles the Hirz Fire is from your community, here are the latest air miles from the most active portion of the fire (north/east). McCloud 16 miles, Dunsmuir 13 miles, Castella 10 miles, Mt. Shasta 20 miles.

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest has closed the area within the Hirz Fire to public access. National Forest System roads and trails and recreation sites remain closed. Residents, landowners and lessees are allowed to enter the fire area only to the extent necessary to access their land and residences.

Recreational Facilities Open for Visitors: Bailey Cove, Fisherman’s Point, Centimudi, and Jones Valley are just some of the facilities open to the public on the shores of Lake Shasta. For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587.

For more information about the Hirz Fire, please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6116/.

Air quality/smoke forecasts can be found at https://tools.airfire.org/outlooks/NorthernCalifornia.