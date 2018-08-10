The Hirz Fire continues to burn near Hirz Mountain and Gilman Road near the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake. The fire began as three smaller fires along Gilman Road. The smallest fire was contained at 10 acres. The two larger fires are now estimated at 750 acres, still burning north-northwest up the slope of Hirz Mountain.

Campgrounds impacted by the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Sites already closed due to the Carr Fire include Lakeshore East Campground, Beehive Campground, Sugarloaf Boat Launch and launching only at Antlers Boat Launch.

Gilman Road east of Interstate 5 is closed. Please avoid the area if possible.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Saturday evening. Increasing wind is expected over higher terrain into Saturday evening as a low pressure system passes through Northern California. Local gusts up to 35 mph are possible, particularly during the afternoons and early evenings over higher elevations. These winds when coupled with low humidity levels will bring critical fire weather conditions.