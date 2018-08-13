There will be a Public meeting for the Hirz Fire, Tuesday, August 14th at 7:00 pm at the Lakehead Lions Club 20814 Mammoth Drive, Lakehead Ca.

The Hirz Fire is approximately 4,404 acres as of this morning. This fire is burning in extremely steep and rugged terrain west of Gilman Road near the McCloud arm of Shasta Lake. Please avoid Gilman Road east of Interstate 5. Fire is expected to continue to spread along Gilman Road. Firefighters report little spread toward the south between Hirz Mountain and Hirz Bay. Crews and bulldozers are continuing to work to connect Gilman and Hirz Mountain roads. As air quality permits, Air Tankers and Helicopters continue to attack the fire.

There are currently evacuation orders for 8 residents north of Gilman Road in the area of Hirz Mountain Road. Structure protection is a priority in the fire area. Firefighters continue to assess structures in the Gilman Road area for potential protection activities and residents should be thinking about what they would need to take with them, should an evacuation become necessary. The decision to order evacuations will be made by the Incident Management Team, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the Shasta-Trinity Forest Supervisor, as necessary for public safety.

Please drive with extreme caution when in the area because of emergency equipment.

County residents can sign up to receive emergency updates and critical information through www.shascom911.com using the Code Red program.