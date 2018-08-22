#Hirz FirePUBLIC MEETING
Wednesday August 22, 2018 6:00 p.m. Lakehead Lions Club 20814 Mammoth Drive Lakehead, CA 96051 PLEASE PLAN TO ATTEND.
Crews are making good progress mopping up, mulching, and firing out keeping the fire north of the Salt Creek area. Work continues in the Middle Salt Creek and the High Mountain area to establish effective containment lines. Firefighters are having great success in keeping the fire west of the McCloud River. The Hirz fire is 18,814 acres and is 17% contained.