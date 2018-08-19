The Hirz fire is currently 13,059 acres with 11 percent contained. There is 1,060 fire personnel assigned to the incident.

Today, fire behavior was minimal to moderate with the strong inversion that covered the fire area. Favorable weather conditions allowed firefighters to continue working to improve fire lines on the southwest and northeast portions of the fire. Structure protection remains in place for the Bollibokka Fishing Club and the structures that were evacuated in the southwest area. The priority for firefighters tonight is to continue bringing fire down along the bulldozer and hand lines from Buck’s Peak to tie back into the main fire along Gilman Road. The goal is to create a wide black line along the western edge to stop the fire from spreading any closer to the residents and other improvements in the I-5 corridor.

Residents of Old Mill Road, Bonnie Vista Lane, Top of the Hill Trail, Hirz Mountain Road, the north side of Gilman Road, and the Bollibokka Fishing Club are still evacuated. Currently, there is not a designated evacuation shelter, but residents who need assistance can contact the American Red Cross at (844) 236-0153. This phone is staffed by volunteers so you may need to call several times before it is answered. County residents can sign up to receive emergency updates and critical information through www.shascom911.com using the Code Red program.

Road Closures: Gilman Road continues to have a soft closure in place for the area between Old Mill Road and the McCloud River Bridge. Residents who live south of Gilman Road within the soft closure area, who have not been notified to evacuate, will be allowed to continue accessing their property. Please use extreme caution when driving Gilman Road and be alert for fire suppression vehicles and crews working along the road.

Forest Closures: The Shasta-Trinity National Forest has implemented a forest road and trail closure order for the Hirz Fire area to reduce the risk to the public and firefighting personnel. The Hirz Fire Closure Area boundary roughly begins at the I-5 corridor and Gilman exit up to I-5 and Fender’s Ferry Road, over to High Mountain then down Gilman Road to I-5. See attached map and closure order for full details. Please see the full closure order: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd592414.pdf.

Recreation Closures: The McCloud River Arm is closed to access at Hirz Bay. Campgrounds impacted by the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Sites already closed due to the Carr Fire include Lakeshore East Campground, Beehive Campground, Sugarloaf Boat Launch and launching only at Antlers Boat Launch.

Recreational Facilities Open for Visitors: Bailey Cove, Fisherman’s Point, Centimudi, and Jones Valley are just some of the facilities still open to the public on the shores of Lake Shasta. For specific recreational facility status, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587