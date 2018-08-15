The Hirz Fire grew to approximately 6,400 acres as of this morning, with growth primarily to the north and west. Gilman road continues to hold the fire from spreading south and east. Firefighters are working on contingency lines to the north.

Due to increased fire activity in Bastard Canyon late this afternoon additional evacuations were ordered by the Shasta County Sheriff in the vicinity of the Hirz Fire. Residents of Old Mill Road, Bonnie Vista Lane, and the portion of Top of the Hill Trail west of Gilman Road to Bonnie Vista Lane, are being evacuated this evening. Residents of Hirz Mountain Road who were evacuated a couple of days ago are still under an evacuation order. The closure of Gilman Road has been relocated to the west, to the intersection of Gilman and Old Mill Road. This area is under a hard closure—no one will be allowed back into this area. However, residents who live south of Gilman Road will still be able to access their houses, with proper identification. An evacuation center has been set up at Central Valley High School, which is located at 4066 La Mesa Avenue in Shasta Lake.

Firefighters continue to assess structures in the Gilman Road and Salt Creek area for potential protection. Residents should ensure their homes have 100 foot clearing to create a defensible space and they should be thinking about what they would need to take with them, should an evacuation become necessary. The decision to order evacuations will be made by the Incident Management Team, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the Shasta-Trinity Forest Supervisor, as necessary for public safety.

This fire is burning in extremely steep and rugged terrain west of Gilman Road near the McCloud arm of Shasta Lake. Please avoid Gilman Road east of Interstate 5, there are firefighters working on and near the roadway.

County residents can sign up to receive emergency updates and critical information through www.shascom911.com using the Code Red program.

Campgrounds impacted by the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Sites already closed due to the Carr Fire include Lakeshore East Campground, Beehive Campground, Sugarloaf Boat Launch and launching only at Antlers Boat Launch.

For more information, please visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6116/.