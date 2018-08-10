The Hirz Fire has grown to 450 acres near Hirz Bay off Gillman Road, Moore Creek Campground, 8 miles east of Lakehead.

Firefighters are responding to three fires for a total of approximately 450 acres near Hirz Bay and Moore Creek Campground off Gilman Road on the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake. The fires are burning near the road in oak understory.

The smallest fire has a hose lay around it and is holding at 10 acres. The two larger fires have merged together and are burning northwest up Hirz Mountain. Resources on the fires include engines, crews, dozers, air attack and a Type 1 helicopter.

Please be cautious of increased fire traffic along Gilman Road.

