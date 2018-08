Public Meeting: There will be a public meeting Friday, August 17th at 6:00 pm at the Lakehead Lion’s Club located at 20814 Mammoth Drive, Lakehead, California 96051.

A Mandatory Evacuation was issued yesterday for the Bollibokka Fishing Club. This was a precautionary measure as fire activity increased in that area. Evacuations along Old Mill Road, Bonnie Vista Lane, Top of the Hill Trail, and Hirz Mountain Road are still in effect.