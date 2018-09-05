Current Situation:

Firefighters worked diligently to increase containment overnight on the Hirz Fire. The northern fire perimeter continued to hold at Yellowjacket Mountain, and more areas along the northern and western sides are now contained. As planned, the fire on the northeast side continued to burn gradually downhill toward control lines along Squaw Valley Creek. Crews held these northeast control lines and ensured the fire did not cross the drainage.

Very warm and dry weather is predicted to continue throughout the day. A shallow inversion is projected to lift this morning, but smoke will likely linger in the lower drainages. Firefighters will hold and secure control lines around the fire today with an increased focus on the northeast corner as the fire backs fully into control lines. Crews will hold and secure control lines through thorough mopup operations. This will include finding and extinguishing any heat sources along the fire’s edge. Crews will increase containment around the fire as portions of the fireline are cold and there is no threat of a flare-up or chance of crossing control lines.

Suppression repair will continue to be a priority on the eastern and southern edges. Crews are working in close coordination with Shasta-Trinity National Forest resource advisors to successfully rehabilitate and repair areas affected by fire suppression and contingency efforts.

Recreation Closures and Evacuations:

To provide for public safety during the suppression of the Hirz Fire, Shasta-Trinity National Forest lands, roads, and trails around the fire perimeter have been closed (Order No. 14-18-16, https://bit.ly/2Nbt9sE). On August 31 the closure was expanded, and some recreation sites are now temporarily inaccessible, for example the Pacific Crest Trail between Castle Crags State Park and Ash Camp, the Cabin Creek Trailhead, and the Girard Ridge Lookout.

The McCloud River Arm of Shasta Lake remains closed to boat access north of Holiday Harbor and the Shasta Caverns Ferry. Recreation sites closed due to the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge.

The McCloud River Club continues to be evacuated as a precaution. No other communities are threatened and there are no other evacuations for any other areas.

For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587.