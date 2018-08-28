Hirz Fire update 8-28-18

Northern California Team 1 has been managing the suppression of the Hirz Fire since August 12. After two weeks, fire teams generally transition management to another team. In this case, the Team was asked to stay for two extra days to ensure that critical strategic firing operations were completed. As of 6:00 am on Tuesday, August 28, management of the Hirz Fire will transition to California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 in Unified Command with Cal Fire Team 5 and the Shasta County Sheriff. The Incident Commanders will be Rick Young, Ron Bravo and Sheriff Tom Bosenko.