The U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office are in unified command in response to the Hirz Fire.

Community Meetings:

A community meeting will be held on, August 30 at 6:00 P.M. at the Dunsmuir Community Center located at 4835 Dunsmuir Avenue in Dunsmuir, California.

A community meeting will be held on Friday, August 31 at 6:00 P.M. at McCloud High School located at 133 Campus Way in McCloud, California.

Current Situation:

Firefighters had a successful operational period overnight, securing and strengthening control lines through a series of continued firing operations on the northern and western sides of the fire. Crews connected several control lines in the northwest corner of the fire, and all constructed lines continue to hold. Due to the steep and rugged terrain, crews have been using these indirect suppression methods to consume the unburned vegetation between the established control lines and the main fire. The fireline around a majority of the southern and eastern flanks of the fire remain intact, and firefighters have ensured the integrity of the containment line through patrols.

An inversion will be over the fire area again until midday, which will keep smoke in low-lying areas of the fire. Once this inversion lifts and visibility improves, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft will be used to coordinate suppression efforts with ground crews. Another mobile retardant base will become operational today, which will assist helicopters in servicing areas of the fire more efficiently with fire retardant drops. Firefighters will strengthen and improve control lines through continued firing operations along the western side of the fire. These operations will be supported with handcrews, dozers, and hose lays in order to hold and secure the line. Along the southern perimeter, crews will return excess hose, equipment, and supplies to the incident command post for cleaning and using elsewhere on this fire and other fires in the region.