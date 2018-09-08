The Hirz Fire continues to hold within its perimeter with no new growth. Control lines are established around the entire fire perimeter and crews have increased containment to 80 percent. Firefighters are continuing to hold the northeast corner of the fire along Squaw Valley Creek to ensure that the fire backs down fully into the control lines without the threat of crossing the lines. Crews will continue to mop up around the fire perimeter and work to increase containment. Suppression repair and rehabilitation have now become a large portion of the operations on the Hirz Fire. Resource advisors from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest have been working directly with crews to ensure proper repairs are made to areas affected by suppression efforts. As the fire suppression needs have decreased, resources and equipment have been removed from the fireline and many of these resources have been assigned to the Delta Fire.

Closures and Evacuations:

To provide for public safety during the suppression of the Hirz Fire, Shasta-Trinity National Forest lands, roads, and trails around the fire perimeter have been closed (Order No. 14-18-16, bit.ly/2Nbt9sE [case sensitive]). On August 31 the closure was expanded, and some recreation sites are temporarily inaccessible, for example the Pacific Crest Trail between Castle Crags State Park and Ash Camp, the Cabin Creek Trailhead, and the Girard Ridge Lookout.

The McCloud River Arm of Shasta Lake remains closed to boat access north of Holiday Harbor and the Shasta Caverns Ferry. Recreation sites closed due to the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587 or the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station at (530) 926-4511.