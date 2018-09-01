Current Situation:

Firefighters made great progress overnight on the Hirz Fire. Crews worked heavily on the western and northern edges of the fire to connect and improve the control lines. With favorable weather conditions yesterday afternoon and into the early morning hours, firefighters accomplished a significant amount of their planned burning operations, further securing control lines. Tactical burning operations have been crucial for building containment in the rugged areas where direct fire attack with firefighters is not possible. Crews have also made significant progress in extending containment around the southwest corner of the fire and continue to further secure the fireline moving north along the western side of the fire. The southern and eastern sides of the fire remained secure overnight with no reported issues. Crews will continue to patrol and extinguish any hot spots that are found along the perimeter.

Fire activity could increase today as the warming and drying trend persists. The shallow inversion is predicted to lift late this morning, which will allow helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to fly earlier in the day to assist with suppression efforts. Light northeast winds should push the smoke away from communities north of the fire. Firefighters will continue to strengthen and improve all control lines around the fire today. Crews will secure and hold previous firing operations along Yellowjacket Mountain and work eastward into Squaw Creek. With a majority of the south and east sides of the fire now secured, firefighters are focusing on increasing containment around the remainder of the fire by connecting the control lines constructed by hand crews and dozers and securing them with tactical firing operations.

Recreation Closures/Evacuations:

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest has expanded the Hirz Fire Closure with Order No. 14-18-16. This order has closed affected National Forest roads, trails and recreation sites near the Hirz Fire. Residents, landowners and lessees are allowed to enter the fire area to access their land and residences. The McCloud River Arm of Shasta Lake remains closed to boat access north of Holiday Harbor and the Shasta Caverns Ferry. Recreation sites closed due to the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge.

The McCloud River Club continues to be evacuated as a precaution. No other communities are threatened and there are no other evacuations for any other areas.

For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587.