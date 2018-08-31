The U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office are in unified command in response to the Hirz Fire.



Community Meetings:

A community meeting will be held today, August 31 at 6:00 P.M. at McCloud High School located at 133 Campus Way in McCloud, California.

Current Situation:

Firefighters have made great progress through successful operations around the fire and have increased containment to 39 percent. Crews have been working around the clock to connect primary control lines in order to prevent the fire from making significant moves. The fire continues to hold at Tombstone Mountain and crews have made great progress in establishing control lines along Yellowjacket Mountain to the north of the fire. The containment on the east edge of the fire continues to increase as crews work diligently to strengthen and improve lines moving around to the northeast corner of the fire. The southern portion of the fire remains secure with no issues found by crews patrolling the area. As more portions of the fire become contained and secured, crews will be working to clean up and bring out equipment which could be used in other areas of the fire.

Firefighters continue to focus significant effort on strengthening and improving control lines on the western edge of the fire to protect values at risk. These control lines have been built and improved by handcrews and dozers, while being supported by engines with hoselines. Crews have been using these control lines as an anchor point for firing operations. These operations are strategically planned and will remove the fuel ahead of the fire which will work to prevent the fire from crossing the primary control lines. These indirect attack methods have been necessary due to the difficult terrain, but firefighters will look for opportunities to attack the fire directly where possible.

Warmer and drier conditions with lower relative humidity are predicted for the next several days. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft will continue to coordinate with ground crews to assist with fire suppression efforts. The mobile fire retardant base became operational on the north side of the fire and over 50,000 gallons of fire retardant were dropped on the fire yesterday from aircraft. Due to the rugged terrain, the use of aircraft has contributed significantly to the success of operations.