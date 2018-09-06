Current Situation:

Firefighters worked to strengthen and hold control lines around the Hirz Fire overnight while monitoring areas where the fire continues to burn near the perimeter. Several islands of vegetation within the perimeter started burning in the last day. One of these islands is near the fireline close to Green Mountain, and hotshot crews have accessed the area, cut control line around it, and ensured that this interior fire does not compromise the containment line. The northeast corner of the fire along Squaw Valley Creek remains a priority for firefighters as they further secure the line while the fire continues to back slowly into the established lines. Suppression repair is being accomplished in various areas around the Hirz Fire. Crews are coordinating with Forest Service resource advisors to rehabilitate portions of the area affected by fire suppression efforts.

Closures and Evacuations:

To provide for public safety during the suppression of the Hirz Fire, Shasta-Trinity National Forest lands, roads, and trails around the fire perimeter have been closed (Order No. 14-18-16, bit.ly/2Nbt9sE [case sensitive]). On August 31 the closure was expanded, and some recreation sites are temporarily inaccessible, for example the Pacific Crest Trail between Castle Crags State Park and Ash Camp, the Cabin Creek Trailhead, and the Girard Ridge Lookout.

The McCloud River Arm of Shasta Lake remains closed to boat access north of Holiday Harbor and the Shasta Caverns Ferry. Recreation sites closed due to the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge.

For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587 or the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station at (530) 926-4511.