Active surface fire was observed overnight with poor nighttime relative humidity recovery. Established fire in heavy fuels continued to creep, back, and smolder. Isolated torching noted in areas aligned with slope. Steep terrain provided a strong mechanism for rollout.

Weather ConcernsvObserved: Another push of north-northeast winds moved across the fire area during the early morning hours. Gusty ridgetop winds to 15 mph were observed. Poor humidity recoveries occurred with RH only reaching 40 to 45 percent, and low temperatures ranging from 55-60 degrees.

Forecasted: Another day of very warm and dry conditions are expected over the fire area. High temperatures will be 80 to 85 along the ridges and 95 to 100 in the lower drainages. Relative humidities will lower into the teens. Gusty northeast ridgetop winds will become southwest in the afternoon. Terrain driven winds are expected elsewhere. The atmosphere will become unstable in the afternoon, and smoke will rise vertically to 10,000-12,000 feet.