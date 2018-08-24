There will be a public meeting to provide information about the Hirz Fire tonight, August 24 at 6:00 pm at the Upper Lodge in Mount Shasta City Park. The Park is located at 1315 Nixon Road in Mount Shasta, CA.
Hirz Fire is at 22,622 acres, with 19% containment.
All evacuations will be rescinded for the Hirz Fire as of 10:00 am this morning. The Shasta County Sheriff is lifting all evacuations at 10:00 am today. Residents are asked to drive with extreme caution as firefighters are still working along Gilman, Old Mill and Hirz Mountain Roads.
The Shasta-Trinity National Forest Supervisor has prohibited the public from being within the Hirz Fire area. National Forest System roads and trails and recreation sites remain closed. Residents, landowners and lessees are allowed to enter the fire area only to the extent necessary to access their land and residences.
Forest Closure Order for the Shasta Lake Ranger District Area
Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials have implemented an area closure for National Forest System lands on the Shasta Lake Ranger District in associate with the Hirz Fire as noted in the closure order and map linked below. This order is effective today, August 22 until December 31st to provide for public and firefighter safety.
This closure is necessary to reduce the risk to the public and firefighting personnel on National Forest System land within the closure area. The Hirz Fire is burning northwest of the McCloud River Arm of Shasta Lake. This area is unsafe for public entry due to fire suppression activities, including firefighting aircraft flying low over and dipping into the lake, and wildfire activities within the area. Owners or lessees of land or residents within the closure area are exempt from this order.
The Hirz Fire closure order 14-18-14 and a map of the closure are posted on the forest website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd592848.pdf.
Despite this closure, most of Shasta Lake and its many recreation facilities are still open for public enjoyment. Please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/stnf/recreation to explore options for your next adventure on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.