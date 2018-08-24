There will be a public meeting to provide information about the Hirz Fire tonight, August 24 at 6:00 pm at the Upper Lodge in Mount Shasta City Park. The Park is located at 1315 Nixon Road in Mount Shasta, CA.

Hirz Fire is at 22,622 acres, with 19% containment.

All evacuations will be rescinded for the Hirz Fire as of 10:00 am this morning. The Shasta County Sheriff is lifting all evacuations at 10:00 am today. Residents are asked to drive with extreme caution as firefighters are still working along Gilman, Old Mill and Hirz Mountain Roads.

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest Supervisor has prohibited the public from being within the Hirz Fire area. National Forest System roads and trails and recreation sites remain closed. Residents, landowners and lessees are allowed to enter the fire area only to the extent necessary to access their land and residences.