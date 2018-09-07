Current Situation:

46,150 Acres

80% Containment

600 Personnel Assigned

Closures and Evacuations:

To provide for public safety during the suppression of the Hirz Fire, Shasta-Trinity National Forest lands, roads and trails around the fire perimeter have been closed (Order No. 14-18-16, bit.ly/2Nbt9sE [case sensitive]). On August 31 the closure was expanded, and some recreation sites are temporarily inaccessible, for example, the Pacific Crest Trail between Castle Crags State Park and Ash Camp, the Cabin Creek Trailhead, and the Girard Ridge Lookout.

The McCloud River Arm of Shasta Lake remains closed to boat access north of Holiday Harbor and the Shasta Caverns Ferry. Recreation sites closed due to the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge.

For specific recreation information, please call the Shasta Lake Ranger District at (530) 275-1587 or the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station at (530) 926-4511.