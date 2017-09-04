Weaver Bally Spot Fire Announcement 9/4 Noon Incident: Helena Fire Wildfire

Fire crews are constructing fire lines to control the spot fire that was detected near Weaver Bally Lookout which is estimated at 75 acres. There is no evacuation warning at this time for the Weaverville or E. Weaver Creek areas . The road to Weaver Bally Lookout is being used by firefighters for suppression operations. Please do not enter this area so firefighters can work safely without interruption. The fire environment can change quickly so residents are still advised to be prepared in case the Sheriff’s office recommends an evacuation at a later time.

Incident Overview

On August 30, 2017 at 5:10 p.m. the Helena Fire started near the town of Helena, west of Weaverville, CA along Highway 299. It is burning along highway 299 and is currently burning on both sides of the Trinity River.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 3 (CIIMT3) is managing the Helena Fire in the Highway 299 corridor under unified command with CALFIRE and the Fork Fire which is burning in the Trinity Alps Wilderness.

Status: The fire continues to be active with growth Sunday to the northeast and southwest. Crews continue to protect and secure structures and critical infrastructure in the community of Junction City and vicinity. The highest priority for the Helena Fire is to keep fire north of Junction City and from spreading east to Weaverville. Firelines are being constructed and strengthened from Junction City northeast to Glennison Gap. On the northern perimeter, the fire is backing into Brock Gulch and is holding along Brock Road. The fire has crossed into the Trinity Alps Wilderness near Canyon Creek. The smoke inversion is moderating the fire’s rate of spread, and is also limiting the use of air resources.

Evacuations: The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for residents between Helena and Oregon Mountain Summit. This includes the Canyon Creek area. The order includes: Red Hill Road and all roads off of Red Hill Road; Valdor Road; Canyon Creek and all roads off of Canyon Creek; Power House Road and Upper Road.

An evacuation center has been established at the First Baptist Church in Weaverville. Small animals may be taken to the Trinity County animal shelter and farm animals may be taken to Trinity High School.

Damage Assessment: An inventory verified that 72 homes and 61 outbuildings have been destroyed, and 4 homes and 4 outbuildings have been damaged. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office will provide property information to residents. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 530-623-8103 and will post walk-in office hours on their Facebook page.

Weather and Smoke: The fire area is under a hazardous weather outlook with an excessive heat. Smoke from fires in northern California and southern Oregon is creating unhealthy air conditions. Visit ncuaqmd.org for air quality information and hours and locations of clean air shelters.

Road Closures: The Highway 299 Road closure is from Helena Bridge to Sky Ranch Road. The Dutch Creek Road at Red Hill Road is closed due to safety concerns. State Route 299 will be intermittently open for east and westbound through traffic at 5:30 and 9:00 am, noon, and 3:00, 5:30 and 9:30 pm, if fire conditions permit. Traffic will be controlled by pilot car.

Wilderness / Recreation Access: The Canyon Creek and Hobo Gulch Trailheads are not accessible due to the Hwy 299 closure. Hikers and horseback riders in other areas of the Trinity Alps Wilderness should be aware of smoke and other potential hazards due to nearby fires. A BLM campground and day use areas along Highway 299 east of Weaverville are closed. The Junction City Campground and Bagdad River Access along Highway 299 and the Grapevine Swimming Hole on East Fork Road are also closed until further notice.

Fire Information Line: (530) 628-0039, staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Basic Information

Current as of 9/4/2017, 7:49:43 AM Incident Type Wildfire Cause Under Investigation Date of Origin Wednesday August 30th, 2017 approx. 05:15 PM Location Junction City,Helena, CA Incident Commander Clay Templin (CIIMT 3); Sean Kavanaugh ICT1 CalFire Incident Description Unified Command With Calfire

Current Situation

Total Personnel 1,223 Size 8,940 Acres Percent of Perimeter Contained 14% Estimated Containment Date Sunday October 01st, 2017 approx. 12:00 AM Fuels Involved brush, timber, hardwood litter Significant Events Fire remained active overnight as fire aligned with slope and drainages. Short-range spotting mainly due to rollout. Heavy inversion remains over fire area.

Outlook

Planned Actions Continue to control and contain fire and residual hot spots around structures. Continue to scout for and put in direct and indirect control lines. Firing operations have begun from Clear Gulch to Glennison Gap. Projected Incident Activity Potential for thunderstorm development over the mountains north and south of the fire area could have a large impact on fire spread. Hot and dry conditions will promote fire growth as the fire moves from grass to timber on higher slopes when the inversion lifts. Fire has moved beyond the Clear Gulch drainage of the Trinity Alps Wilderness. Fire continues to grow to Weaver Bally Lookout to the north and Glennison Gap to the east as expected with lifting of the inversion layer. The fires continues to burn around (1st priority) Junction City, Helena, Red Hill, and Hocker Flats. The fire will continue to spread towards to the south toward Rattlesnake Gap and Eagle Creek to the west, previous dozer line is being improved upon. Remarks Highway 299 is closed except for escorted traffic today at 5:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Escorts are for east and west-bound through traffic only. CIIMT3 is managing the Fork Fire approximately six miles to the north of the Helena Fire.

Current Weather