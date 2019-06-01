Get ready for FARM Club! FARM Club, which stands for Fun At the Redding Market choosing fruits and vegetables, encourages kids to eat healthily and is held in the summer and fall each year. Meet us at Healthy Shasta’s booth at the Saturday Redding Farmers’ Market, 777 Cypress Ave, 7:30 am-noon beginning June 1 for FARM Club. Kids 3 years to 15 years old sign up to receive FREE tokens worth $2.00 toward the purchase of fruits and vegetables.

One goal of FARM Club is to encourage kids to make decisions about what to eat, and to eat more produce, says Debbie Burkett, FARM Club Coordinator with Healthy Shasta. When children are given the tokens, they are encouraged to come back to the Healthy Shasta booth and share what they bought. “Berries are one of the most popular items and the children often come back with berry-stained faces and hands with huge smiles!” adds Burkett.

The first visit, kids receive two $2.00 tokens (for a total of $4 to spend at the market). Kids who visit three times in six weeks can choose a prize. Parents sign their children up each season, and the sessions run for six weeks. FARM Club runs Saturdays, June 1- July 6 for the summer season.

For more information about FARM Club, Farmers Markets and eating healthy,

visit healthyshasta.org or call Debbie Burkett at 225-5351.

Healthy Shasta is a collaborative committed to making healthy eating and physical activity choices easier where you live, work and play. Visit www.healthyshasta.org for more information.