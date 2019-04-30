Throughout the course of our lives, more than half of Americans will experience a diagnosable mental health issue. Mental illness affects every family in Shasta County, and this May, National Mental Health Month, the Health and Human Services Agency is organizing a series of FREE community events to help people learn to care for their mental wellness and reduce stigma associated with mental illness, substance use issues and suicide.

Tuesday, April 30 th – Mental Health Rocks! Rock painting night at the Hill Country CARE Center, 1401 Gold St., Redding | 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Create your own inspirational message for Mental Health Month. These colorful creations will be placed out in the community and featured on Stand Against Stigma’s social media pages to increase community awareness of mental health.

Create your own inspirational message for Mental Health Month. These colorful creations will be placed out in the community and featured on Stand Against Stigma’s social media pages to increase community awareness of mental health. Saturday, May 4 th – Becoming Brave Training on Disclosure at the Boggs Conference Center, 2420 Breslauer Way, Redding | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Take control of your mental health story. This peer-led training helps people living with mental health or substance use challenges evaluate the costs and benefits of disclosing their diagnosis, develop strategies for safer disclosing, and begin to craft their story into a meaningful message. Completion of the training is often the first step in becoming a Brave Faces speaker but is a valuable tool for anyone living with a mental health challenge.

Take control of your mental health story. This peer-led training helps people living with mental health or substance use challenges evaluate the costs and benefits of disclosing their diagnosis, develop strategies for safer disclosing, and begin to craft their story into a meaningful message. Completion of the training is often the first step in becoming a Brave Faces speaker but is a valuable tool for anyone living with a mental health challenge. Friday, May 10 th – The 12 th Annual Minds Matter Mental Health Fair and Hope Is Alive! Open Mic Night at the Sundial Bridge | Resource Fair – 5-9 p.m., Open Mic 6-9 p.m., performer sign in starts at 5:30 p.m, bridge lighting (green for mental health awareness) 7:45 p.m.: We all have mental health. Come learn how to care of yours at the 12th Annual “Minds Matter” Mental Health and Wellness Fair. This year’s event features a resource fair, bridge lighting, Hope Is Alive! Open Mic and testimonials from Brave Faces Speakers.

We all have mental health. Come learn how to care of yours at the 12th Annual “Minds Matter” Mental Health and Wellness Fair. This year’s event features a resource fair, bridge lighting, Hope Is Alive! Open Mic and testimonials from Brave Faces Speakers. 2 nd Annual Intermountain Mental Health Week | Monday, May 13 th -Friday, May 17 th . Intermountain residents can gain tools use to master their mental health and learn to help others

. Intermountain residents can gain tools use to master their mental health and learn to help others Monday, May 13 th – FREE Mental Health First Aid Training for people living or working in Eastern Shasta County | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Burney Presbyterian Church, 20435 Marquette St, Burney: Mental Health First Aid is quickly becoming just as important as CPR. This 8-hour, evidenced-based course covers the symptoms and warning signs of different diagnoses and addiction challenges, as well as strategies to de-escalate crisis situations and get a person the help that they need.

– | | Mental Health First Aid is quickly becoming just as important as CPR. This 8-hour, evidenced-based course covers the symptoms and warning signs of different diagnoses and addiction challenges, as well as strategies to de-escalate crisis situations and get a person the help that they need. Tuesday, May 14 th – Stand Against Stigma Committee Meeting at Circle of Friends, 37095 CA-299, Burney | 1:30-3 p.m.: Intermountain residents can learn how raise awareness about mental health challenges and fight the stigma surrounding mental illness, substance use issues, suicide and suicide loss. This meeting will feature Brave Faces speakers who will be sharing their true stories of hope and recovery.

– Intermountain residents can learn how raise awareness about mental health challenges and fight the stigma surrounding mental illness, substance use issues, suicide and suicide loss. This meeting will feature Brave Faces speakers who will be sharing their true stories of hope and recovery. Wednesday, May 15 th – Film “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” at the Burney Movie Theater, 37022 CA-299, Burney | 6:30-8 p.m. : Toxic stress during childhood negatively affects our brains and bodies increasing our risk for chronic disease, mental health issues, drug addiction, homelessness, and incarceration. However, there is hope. Resilience inspires those in pediatrics, education and public service to join the movement towards healing. Anyone can be a part of this generational change.

– : Toxic stress during childhood negatively affects our brains and bodies increasing our risk for chronic disease, mental health issues, drug addiction, homelessness, and incarceration. However, there is hope. Resilience inspires those in pediatrics, education and public service to join the movement towards healing. Anyone can be a part of this generational change. Thursday, May 16 th – Mind-Body Skills Workshop at Burney Circle of Friends 37095 CA-299, Burney | 1-2 p.m.: Mindfulness is the practice of bringing awareness to the present. Everyone is welcome to attend this class and gain skills to add to their list of self-care practices.

Mindfulness is the practice of bringing awareness to the present. Everyone is welcome to attend this class and gain skills to add to their list of self-care practices. Friday, May 17th – Hope Is Alive! Open Mic Intermountain Edition at the Burney Lions Club, 37006 Main Street, Burney | 6-8 p.m., performer check-in 5:30 p.m.: A celebration of how art heals. Spoken word artists, poets, rappers, country/western singers, dancers, any-and-all performers are welcome! Hope Is Alive! is not a talent show. First timers are encouraged to take to the stage.

Mental Health Month 2019 events are sponsored by the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency in conjunction with the Stand Against Stigma Committee and our many community partners and advisory boards. Funding for the event is provided through the Mental Health Services Act.

Visit www.shastahhsa.net for more information.