The Shasta-Trinity National Forest has closed a two mile segment of the Hawkins Creek Road (Forest Road 38N11) for public safety due to the deteriorating road condition. The road will be closed from just below McCloud Dam (Mile Post 8.6) to the Tunnel Crossing Site (Mile 10.6) (see map). This segment of roadway is closed to all motorized traffic until further notice.

This portion of the road has been damaged by winter storm-related events and subsequent spillway releases, most notably following the 1997 and 2017 winter storms when the outside edge of the road eroded into the splash pool below the McCloud Dam spillway and at a separate location where a crib-wall failed. A recent inspection of the damaged sites indicates further deterioration is possible during winter storm events when heavy rain may cause reservoir spill and/or soil saturation. The Forest Service is working with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Federal Highway Administration to repair or reconstruct this road segment.

The new order and map are posted here: https://go.usa.gov/xPF2K. For more information, please contact the Shasta-McCloud Management Unit at (530) 926-9643 or 964-2184.