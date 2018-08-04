After being at the Shasta Gateway outlets in Anderson for just over a week Haven Humane Society will be moving all operations back to the shelter at 7449 Eastside Road on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

“We cannot thank the Shasta Gateway team enough for providing the space and helping us as we took care of 623 animals all displaced from the Carr fire” stated Mark Storrey, CEO. “This has been a very tough week for our community and that includes the animals, we have been inspired by all of the people that have donated and helped care for the animals. This was truly a case of our community helping each other out”.

Sunday morning the animals will be relocated and all owners are asked to pick up their animals at the shelter. Haven staff also asks that if owners are picking up Sunday that they come in between 12-5pm as the morning will be very busy with the move. They also would appreciate anyone who has returned to their home come to pick their pets up Saturday at the Shasta Gateway outlets in Anderson.

There were many organizations that came together to help with the animals and the evacuations and a press release thanking all of them will be coming in the next few days.

For more information on Haven Humane Society and how you can get involved and join their team please visit them at havenhumane.org, fFacebookor in person at 7449 Eastside Road in Redding.