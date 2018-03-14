Haven Humane Society is pleased to have received a Rachael Ray Save Them All grant from Best Friends Animal Society, which will provide kennels for the new kitten nursery to help save the lives of homeless kittens in Shasta County.

“This grant allows us to raise unweaned kittens until they become adoptable in line with our work finding forever homes for the homeless pets in our care,” said Mark Storrey, CEO. “Our goal will be to adopt out these hand-raised kittens to loving families. We appreciate the support of Best Friends Animal Society in making it possible for Haven to buy this equipment for our new nursery.” Kitten nursery construction is underway and is scheduled to open in May. Monetary donations are especially appreciated at this time to help complete the nursery.

Haven Humane Society is an active partner in Best Friends Network, which offers help and support to animal rescue groups and shelters that save lives in their communities.

“When you choose to adopt your next pet, you are becoming part of the solution right here in our community,” said Mr. Storrey.

