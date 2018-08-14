The Hat Fire remains at 1,900 acres with 75% containment. Firefighters continue working in steep and difficult terrain to increase and strengthen containment lines. In other areas, crews mop up and patrol. Fire suppression repair has begun and power has been restored. Exercise extreme caution when traveling in the fire area. Please drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel working near roads. There may still be smoke visible as firefighters continue operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, call 911.

Evacuations: None