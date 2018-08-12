The Hat Fire remains at 1,900 acres with 55% containment.
Firefighters continue to increase and strengthen containment line around the fire perimeter while mopping up and patrolling in other areas. SR 299E has opened to traffic. Travelers are asked to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There will still be smoke in respective areas as firefighters continue operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, call 911.s.
|Evacuations:
|Effective at 7:00 p.m. on 08/12/18 all evacuations have been lifted
|Road Closures:
|Effective at 7:00 p.m. on 08/12/18 all road closures have been lifted