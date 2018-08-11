The Hat Fire remains at 1,900 acres with 45% containment.

Firefighters continue to increase and strengthen the containment line around the fire perimeter while mopping up and patrolling in other areas. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the fire area through 11:00 p.m. Saturday, for hot, dry conditions and gusty winds.

Evacuations: All mandatory evacuations have been lifted in the Fall River Mills area with the

exception of: the residential areas Pit One Powerhouse Rd, east to Barrett Ln. (Fall River Mills.) The evacuation center has closed.

Road Closures: Hwy 299E at Cassel Rd to 299 E. at Country Club Dr. in Fall River Mills (those residents who live off of Country Club Dr will be allowed to their homes.) and Hwy 299E at Glenburn Rd. to just south of 25345 Glenburn Rd.