On Aug. 9, 2018, Cal Fire has reported a fire labeled the Hat Fire, started at 2:34 p.m. at the Pit 1 Power House and jumped 299E at Fish Hatchery Rd, northeast of Burney. The size has reduced in size of 1900 acres at 25% contained. Zero structures have been destroyed or damaged.

Firefighters continue an aggressive battle increasing and strengthening containment lines. Better visibility due to less smoky conditions allowed for more accurate mapping of the fire perimeter. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the fire area through 11:00 p.m. Saturday, for hot, dry conditions and gusty winds.

Evacuations: Pit 1 Powerhouse Rd, Barret Lane, Country Club Dr., Little Lakes Dr., all residents from Hwy 299E at Glenburn Rd to Brown Rd, for Crook Ave, Bridge Street, to Long St. and all residences along Long St. Evacuation shelter is located at Adin Community Center 605 Hwy 299E, Adin.