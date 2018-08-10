On Aug. 9, 2018, Cal Fire has reported a fire labeled the Hat Fire, started at 2:34 p.m. at the Pit 1 Power House and jumped 299E at Fish Hatchery Rd, northeast of Burney. The size has grown to 2500 acres at 15% contained. Evacuations have been given to the areas of Hwy 299E from Pit 1 Grade to the area of Glenburn Rd and all homes west of Glenburn Rd. Fall River Mills area. An evacuation shelter is set up at Fall River Mills High School, 44215 Walnut St. in McArthur.

Road closures are at Hwy 299 E, eastbound at Cassel Rd. Westbound closure at Main St. in Fall River Mills.