On November 10, 2017, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Officer Hebert was patrolling the area of Twin View Blvd near Poppy Hills Road, when he observed a suspicious Honda vehicle speed away from him. Officer Hebert attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but the driver traveled off-road and out into a large greenbelt area. The male driver and a female passenger fled on foot. The vehicle was confirmed to be a stolen Honda Accord. Inside the back of the stolen Honda was a 70cc Mini Dirt Bike that had been stolen from the nearby Tractor Supply the evening prior.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of two K-9’s. Roy Earl Prior (49 years of Redding), was found hiding nearby in a creek bed. Prior was identified as the driver of the stolen car. A second, unoccupied stolen vehicle was also found in the same greenbelt area. Prior was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail for booking. The female was not located.

Prior was found to be on the Supervised Own Recognizance Program (SOR) though Shasta County Probation. Prior had a GPS monitor attached to his leg that he had failed to charge in order to avoid law enforcement. This marks Prior’s fifth arrest for possession of a stolen car since July of 2017. The previous cases are still pending prosecution.