On November 15, 2017, Shawna Toal (age 26, of Redding) called to report her vehicle had been stolen from in front of her residence, sometime during the night time hours. A police report was filed.

On November 16, 2017, friends of the victim called to report they were following the vehicle into downtown Redding. Officers with the Redding Police Department converged on the area and located the vehicle being operated by Steven Lane Miranda (age 41, of Redding). Miranda was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools (shaved key), drug and weapons related charges, and violation of probation. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail.

This is the seventh arrest for Miranda in the past year. He was just recently arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on November 11, 2017 for being in possession of another stolen vehicle.