By Palomino Armstrong,

SUCCESS for the group of six. Working with the folks up in WA at Thunder Mountain and the Yakima Foal Rescue, we are happy to say that all these horse kids are now safe.

We also were able to save another stallion headed straight to slaughter. We are on the way back to WA, where Matt will be picking up 2 stallions and the emaciated mare and her baby.

We will also be picking up two mares with their foals and an unknown number of Yakima orphans as well. I still do not have an exact pick up date, but we will be ready and waiting.

In the meantime, we had an unexpected rescue of 3 miniatures. I received a phone call and the woman said she needed help as she could not care for them. The above photo shows the horrifying condition of their hoofers upon arrival.

Superman, who was literally walking on the sides of his legs, was in agonizing pain and could barely move. Based on his condition and the lack of movement and the horrible pain even when on high doses of pain meds, there was much to indicate that he might not be able to recover from the damage. We were advised to euthanize, but wanted to make sure. He would not even walk to food with high doses of pain meds on board. Every step was agony, and we knew we had to do something immediately.

The x-ray was shocking. His lil coffin bones were not nearly as rotated or damaged as first thought. Even after the x ray, the vet was not sure if we could save him. A plan was made and a specialized farrier was called in. She said we should try one trim and see how it went.

Upon arrival, the farrier looked in the trailer. Sadly he shook his head and said “there is nothing I can do for this guy. There is way too much damage”.

The vet told him to look at the xray, and so began Superman’s transformation.

Superman is truly a miracle. His life is a gift from God, as it is simply a miracle there was not more damage to his bones and joints. He is a lucky little man. When we used “miracle” in our rescue name, we had no idea that we would see so many.

The other two will be trimmed very soon, as soon as this urgent emergency rescue is done. We needed to make sure we get only the best trimmer to help these kids and need to schedule more x-rays. They are doing very well and the vet and trimmer are getting the timing set up to give them their pedicures.

So once again we are hiring ranch help, driving two rigs and looking at picking up possibly 3 newborn orphans in the next few days, as well as the mares and foals. Superman’s care was not cheap, but he is definitely worth it.

Please help us save the additional mares and their babies (the ones we have not had access to yet), and the additional newborns and older babies. As usual, we have no idea what the final count will be, but I already have too many to fit in one trailer so Matt will have to come back again. As always, the numbers that are saved will be dependent on the funds available to rescue them.

Thank you as always for helping. We will need more funding to complete the purchase, Coggins and Health Certs as well as all the milk, meds, shavings etc. etc. and all the needs that come along with newly born babies. It is excruciatingly expensive to save them.

Below, Superman feeling much better!