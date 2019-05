Monday, June 3, 2019

5:30 PM

Goodtimes Pizza

On Monday, June 3, 2019, the 24-HR Palo Cedro ARCO group, a subcommittee of Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth, will be holding a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m., Goodtimes Pizza.

The group is in opposition to the proposed 24-hour gas station developments. A special speaker will be there to share her experiences.

The project is 1.6 acres, located on the south end of Skycrest Way in Palo Cedro, south of Chevron.