By Judy La Russa,

On Monday, April 29, 2019, the 24-HR Palo Cedro ARCO group, a subcommittee of Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth, met for a second town hall meeting with approximately 45 concerned community members to discuss and debate in opposition for the proposed 24-hour gas station developments.

The project is 1.6 acres, located on the south end of Skycrest Way in Palo Cedro, south of Chevron. As of Oct. 2017, the proposed project consists of 3,180 sq. ft. AM/PM mini market; two separate 1,500 sq. ft. quick service restaurants (one with a drive-thru); 12-position fueling station; and a drive-thru carwash. The group has been informed as of Jan. 18, 2019, the fueling stations have been reduced from 12 pumps to nine and now currently at six pumps. No newer revised plans have been presented to the organization.

Organizers and Palo Cedro residents Elaina and Terry Tupper again shared with the group their personal experience as law enforcement personnel. After abundant research with other ARCO community members who have dealt with a similar situation, one of their main concerns is the 24-hour operation that could evolve into an attraction of criminals that increases property crime, a lure for homeless, deliveries through the night, light, noise, and traffic pollution, and overall safety.

Attending the meeting was Palo Cedro developer and longtime residents Lon and Deanna Tatom, who had sold the property to the ARCO developers in 2017. Lon shared with the crowd of what he knew of the proposed ARCO project. He said he has nothing to do with the current project but knows the owners and that they “run a tight ship.” A Palo Cedro resident asked Lon, “If crime starts to climb would you move?”

Elaina was told by Planning Division representative that the project is currently on hold while they deal with traffic issue in front of the Palo Cedro Village Shopping Center. The group hopes to continue to take strides in the opposition of the 24-hour proposed development. But, to continue, they are need of a lot of support. The group is currently seeking help with signature gathering, researching, fundraising and general assistance.

A bank account has been open for the cause and some donations have been accepted.

A third town hall meeting has been slated for Monday, May 6, 2019—5:30 at Goodtimes Pizza. All concerned citizens and friends of Palo Cedro are welcome to attend to offer and exchange ideas and in hope to recruit help and to form more committee members.

Contact information: EMAIL: No24hourarcoinpc@gmail.com ; CALL or TEXT 530-209-444 or 530-949-5010; Facebook Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth