On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 8:28 p.m. Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 13000 block of Kings Way, Redding for a report of an active assault on staff being committed by a female juvenile (13 years old) resident at a group home operated by Victor Treatment Centers.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect was detained without incident. After further investigation, deputies learned the suspect became disruptive at the residence over an argument with a roommate and began assaulting three adult staff members who were attempting to restrain her and deescalate the situation. The assault was ended by a staff member telling the suspect they were going to press charges against her. From the assault, one of the staff members was injured to the point they needed to be transported to an area hospital for further evaluation of their injuries.

Due to the severity of the injury to one of the staff members, the suspect was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Juvenile Hall where she was booked for 243(d) PC-Battery with serious bodily injury; which is a felony. Two additional charges of 242 PC-Battery will be filed against the suspect at a later date.

This case has been forwarded to the Shasta County Juvenile Probation Department for prosecution.