The Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce takes pride in awarding $1,000.00 scholarships to graduating seniors from Foothill, Redding Christian High Schools and homeschool students in the Palo Cedro area.

The scholarship criterion is based on the applicant’s scholastic achievement, interest in continuing education, participation and leadership in school and community and reputation for good citizenship and moral character. The recipient of the scholarship must be a graduating senior, and must be accepted to an accredited two-or-four-year institution of higher learning (college or vocational school).

The recipient must have a 2.8 or better Grade Point Average (GPA). Applicant is encouraged to submit an optional one-page essay discussing why you should be chosen as the recipient. Applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered by May 10th.

Required for funds to be awarded:

Receipt for payment of registration or proof of enrollment to college of attendance for Fall semester by 12/31/2018 Applications MUST BE postmarked or hand-delivered by May 10th.

Send application and copy of high school transcript to:

Chamber Scholarship Committee

c/o Palo Cedro Feed Store

22020 Old 44

Palo Cedro, CA 96073