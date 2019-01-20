Click on ad for more info

Two months ago, a group of Palo Cedro area business and community members converged to reestablish the inactive Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce.

The local Chamber of Commerce officers and directors selected for 2019 are President—Jason Salter, Vice President—Kelly Lindbloom, Secretary—Kelly Landry, Treasurer—Gayle Batti, Directors—Shaffae Homayun, Josh Hage, Steven Churchin, and Sue McGrath.

During the Jan. 15 meeting, the board discussed the organization and insurance needs, development of a new website that is in the works — https://www.palocedrochamber.org/ and the possibility that the chamber may take over the Country Christmas event which will be discussed further. The board also conferred the formations of committees for fundraising, membership, and the responsible growth for the community.

Currently, a committee is being formed to continue the annual Chamber fundraiser Show and Shine at the Allen and Dahl parking lot that is slated for April 22, 2019.

The group has established regular board meetings on the third Tuesday of the month, 5:30 p.m. at Goodtimes Pizza that is open to the public. Next meeting will be Feb. 19 at 5:30 P.M.

A new Facebook page is also being established soon that will keep the community updated on news and those wishing to join the organization. Membership continues to be the $50 yearly fee. Stay tuned for updates.