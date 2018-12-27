An intimate portrait of a man harvesting merlot winegrapes in the Napa Valley earned the Grand Prize in the 37th annual California Farm Bureau Federation photo contest.

The photographer, Andrew Lincoln of Napa, received $1,000 in prize money. He said he especially enjoys taking pictures of harvest and hopes his photos draw attention to the important work people do on California farms and ranches. Lincoln also won the contest’s Grand Prize in 2016.

This year’s CFBF Photo Contest attracted hundreds of entries from amateur photographers who are members of county Farm Bureaus or supporters of the California Bountiful Foundation.

Andrea Traphagan of Ravendale garnered First Place and $500 for a photo of her tractor-driving husband preparing a Lassen County field at sunset. Second Place and $250 went to Angels Camp resident Mindy Rasmussen for her action shot of a late-summer cattle drive. Lincoln also earned Third Place and an additional $100 for a photo that captured two snowy egrets in flight.

Six photos earned Honorable Mentions and $50 each, submitted by Celeste Alonzo of La Quinta, Chelsea Davis of Fresno, James Durst of Esparto, Nicole Andreini of Orland, Wendy Sylvester of San Luis Obispo and Traphagan.

In the Budding Artists category for photographers ages 13 and younger, 10-year-old Dottie Davis of Orland claimed First Place and $250 for a serene landscape of her family’s hay farm. A curious goat peered closely into the lens of Kyle Radich’s camera to earn the 13-year-old Point Arena resident the Second Place prize of $100. Both awards were presented by the California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.

All 12 prize-winning photos were published this week in the California Farm Bureau newspaper, Ag Alert®, and will appear in the organization’s bimonthly magazine, California Bountiful®. The winning photographs may be viewed at www.cfbf.com/photocontest, and will also be posted on the Ag Alert and California Bountiful websites.

The California Farm Bureau Federation works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 36,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of more than 5.5 million Farm Bureau members.